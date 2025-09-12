Fresh sanitary tender sparks debate on Srikalahasti temple expenditure

Tirupati: Serious concerns have emerged over the sanitary contract at Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Devasthanam, with allegations that questionable tender practices could drain more than Rs 10 crore from the temple’s Hundi income.

Former Trust Board Chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu objected to the sudden cancellation of the existing contract with Yashwanth Enterprises, valid until August 2026, under which services were provided at Rs 36.99 lakh a month. In its place, a fresh deal was awarded to Padmavathi Enterprises for Rs 76.66 lakh a month, more than double the earlier rate.

With added hikes and taxes, the monthly burden may touch Rs 94.51 lakh. “This means nearly Rs 40 lakh extra will be spent every month, amounting to over Rs 10 crore in two years. With taxes and increments, losses may cross Rs 12 crore,” Srinivasulu alleged, calling it “straightforward loot.” He argued that a transparent re-tender would have attracted lower bids instead of inflating costs to nearly three times the earlier contract.

Criticising temple Executive Officer T Bapi Reddy and Endowments Department officials, Srinivasulu said they had failed in their duty to safeguard devotees’ contributions.

He urged MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy—who recently lauded rising Hundi collections, to ensure that funds are spent on pilgrim welfare, not inflated contracts. Demanding immediate cancellation of the new deal, he appealed to devotees and residents of Srikalahasti to resist practices that put temple resources at risk. Srinivasulu further warned that upcoming security and housekeeping tenders might also follow the same exploitative pattern. “The temple’s income is sacred. Every rupee offered should serve Lord Srikalahasteeswara and pilgrims’ welfare, not enrich contractors,” he said.