Fresh water scheme filter units were inaugurated by Mekathoti Sucharita

Fresh Water Scheme filter units were fully repaired and inaugurated by Mrs. Mekatoti Sucharita, the YSR Congress Party Coordinator for Tadikonda Constituency and former Home Minister of Prattipadu, along with the presence of generous donors. The President of Rotary Club, Mr. Thomas Molla, contributed Rs.7.5 lakhs, while Managing Directors Mr. Johannes Kofen Hopper and Dr. Morg Lauet provided Rs.7.5 lakhs collectively. Additionally, Shri Venkateswara Rao Pushpadapu Charitable Trust offered financial assistance of Rs.5,00,000/-. The total cost of the repair was Rs.20,00,000/-, thanks to the kind contributions of the donors.

Mrs. Mekathoti Sucharita commended the donors for their philanthropy and also praised Ramishetti Jojappa for his initiative in securing donations from various sources, including M.R.I. from Germany, with Rs.15,00,000/-, and Shri Venkateswara Rao (Cherukupalli) with an additional Rs.5,00,000/- for Ramishetti Shilpa.

The event was attended by Rev.Father Balaswamy, Local Sarpanchi, Firangipuram Mandal Party Convener, J.P.T.C., Firangipuram Mandal chiefs, Sarpanches from different villages, MPTC members, Ward members, Leaders from various departments, JCS Mandal convener, secretariat convener, village leaders, and activists.

Overall, it was a successful and heartwarming event that showcased the power of community and generosity in improving the lives of others.