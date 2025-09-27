Freshers Day celebrated

Anantapur: FreshersDay celebrations were held grandly at PVKK Institute of Technology in Anantapur. District Collector O Anand was the chief guest for the event and encouraged the students. The Collector said that student life is not just about studies and exams but also about friends, sports, cultural programmes, social service, etc., and that more important than what course we studied or what subject we chose is how hard we worked, what goals we achieved, and what kind of service we rendered to society.

Along with engineering, we should also strive to achieve higher goals like Civil Services and UPSC, he said. College Chairman Dr Kishore Palle said – “Engineering is not just about formulas in books – it is a journey of thinking, creativity, discipline, and hard work. When you come up with new ideas and solve problems, you become a force that can change not only your career but also this society.” College Principal Dr Bandi Ramesh Babu said on this occasion – “Education is not just about showing the way to a job, it is the power that shapes a person. Students should utilize every opportunity and develop their skills,” he said.

Former DGP of Kerala Shankar Reddy, management representative Srikanth Reddy, Dean Dr Santosh Kumar Reddy, Vice Principal Deepti Jordana, AO Manohar Reddy, Principal of Diploma College Dr Vaibhav, Principal of Sri Balaji MBA College Dr Subbarao and others participated in this programme. Students enthusiastically participated in the Freshers’ Day celebrations and turned the college venue into a hubbub with cultural programmes.





