Freshers' Day celebrations held

  • Created On:  12 Dec 2025 11:47 AM IST
Freshers Day celebrations held
Anantapur: Freshers'Day celebrations were grandly organised at Sri Krishna Devaraya Horticulture College in Anantapur town, under the supervision of the college's Associate Dean, Dr N Narayana Reddy.

The chief guests for the event were Dr Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore, Chairman of Sri Balaji Educational Institutions, retired DGP N Shankar Reddy, college management representative K Srikanth Reddy, and Dr Y Santosh Kumar Reddy.

The programme began with paying tribute to Palle Uma by garlanding her portrait.

As part of the programme, the second-year B.Sc. Horticulture (Honors) students welcomed the first-year students who had joined the college by calling them onto the stage and presenting them with a flower.

Later, the guests spoke, emphasizing that there is a great demand for the Horticulture course.

