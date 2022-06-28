Frog dance to appease rain god in Agasanur village

Kosigi (Kurnool): To appease the rain god, the children of Agasanur village in Kosigi mandal performed a unique feat on Monday. The children after decorating the pestle with neem leaves, tied a frog to it. Later the children carried the pestle on their shoulder and went around the village as part of procession, touching every household.

While carrying the pestle with tied frog, the children sang a song "Kappalaku am tippalu vacche vana devuda" (O god what a problem has come to the frogs). The children while singing the song visited every house in the village. The women offered prayers to the pestle tied with frog and broke coconuts.

They prayed to the rain god to shower abundance of rain. After offering prayers the women also presented rice, pulses and jaggery besides some money to the children. After visiting every household in the village, the children left the frog in River Tungabhadra. Later the children cooked a sweet meal with the donated rice, pulse and jaggery and ate after sitting together.

By doing this feat, it is believed, the rain god will bless them and shower abundant rains and save their crops from withering besides filling ponds, streams and lakes. According to an elder villager, this is a tradition followed for years to bestow the rain god. In ancient days, to save the crops from withering, the farmers have performed such a kind of feat. It has been 50 years to date the unique feat is being observed.

The people strongly believe the cries of frogs are the indication of rain. On several occasions, abundant rain was received after performing the feat, stated the village elder. Despite the start of rainy season, the region has not received rains so far. The farmers across the district have planted several crops like cotton, chilies, onions and others hoping good first showers.

After that there was no rain and the planted crops are withering due to the prevailing heat wave. Those farmers, who dug borewells are also facing huge problems due to power shortage. Almost all farmers in the district are waiting for the rains to come.