From a doctor to a politician, Thanuja Rani looks forward to serve society

Visakhapatnam: Ata time when Gumma Thanuja Rani was serving as a doctor, she got drawn towards health schemes implemented by the YSRCP government.

Despite having come from a political family, the young doctor has no inclination towards foraying into politics until recently.

When Dr Thanuja Rani campaigned for her father G Syama Sundara Rao during Sarpanch elections, little did she know that she would be campaigning for her own candidature as an YSRCP Araku MP in a few months down the line.

Native of Addumanda village of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, she did her MBBS from International University of Kyrgyzstan and her internship in King George Hospital. Even during the three waves of Covid-19, Dr. Thanuja Rani extended her services.

As her campaigning gets intensified, the Araku Lok Sabha candidate is also treating patients and road accident victims as and when she comes across them during her campaign. “So far, I have not received any complaint from people that they could not avail schemes initiated by the state government. To resolve the challenges faced by pregnant women in the tribal region, my father-in-law and Araku MLA Chetti Phalguna initiated birth waiting halls. About 405 women were admitted so far at the centre. Of them, 400 were able to get treated for safe deliveries. The facility yielded desired outcomes,” the MP candidate explains.



Sharing her future plans, the MP candidate mentions that if she had to serve as a doctor, she would have been catering to a section of people alone. “But in the YSRCP government, we will have a chance to serve different sections of society,” she opines.

With a number of welfare schemes and infrastructure development, there is a large scope for the YSRCP to win again in the ensuing polls, Dr. Thanuja Rani predicts.

About the Opposition candidate, Thanuja Rani says, “Switching loyalties has become a habit for Kothapalli Geetha. Except for aiming for posts, she did not enter politics for anything else. People will not repose faith in her as she keeps backstabbing every party she is associated with.”

Once she gets elected, Dr Thanuja Rani assures people during her campaign that her prime focus will be on the health sector in the tribal region.