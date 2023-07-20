Fulfil State bifurcation promises, YSRCP demands Centre

New Delhi: YSRCP Parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy said here on Wednesday that he demanded that the Centre fulfil the assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act and withdrawal of Visakha Steel Plant privatisation move. Speaking to mediapersons after the conclusion of the all party convened by the Union government here on Wednesday, the MP said that he demanded 50 per cent reservation for BCs in legislative bodies. Stating that the Special Category Status is the right of AP people, he said that the Centre should grant the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayasai demanded immediate sanction of pending amount of Polavaram project. He said the Centre has to release Rs 4,233 crore for Polavaram and also reimburse Rs 1,310 crore spent by the State government. The YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP said that there should not be any delay in setting up Visakha railway zone. He pointed out that the South West Coast railway zone works are yet to commence.