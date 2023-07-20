Live
- Hyderabad witnesses heavy rains on Thursday
- Heavy rains alert: BRAOU postpones exams scheduled on Thursday and Friday
- BJP leader condemns arrest of Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad
- Heavy rains: IMD-H issues Orange alert for Hyderabad
- Why trial exemption to Bajrang, Vinesh?
- Ongole: ACB nabs SI, constable red-handed
- State witnesses tremendous growth': YV Subba Reddy
- Vijayawada: Rs2.32 lakh certificates issued under Jagananna Suraksha
- Reading offers numerous benefits for a student’s overall growth
- Kishan Reddy & Raghunandan Rao arrested
Fulfil State bifurcation promises, YSRCP demands Centre
- During an all-party meet held in New Delhi, the YSRCP also asks the Union govt to withdraw the proposal to privatise Visakha Steel Plant
- Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy says Special Category Status is the right of AP people
New Delhi: YSRCP Parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy said here on Wednesday that he demanded that the Centre fulfil the assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act and withdrawal of Visakha Steel Plant privatisation move. Speaking to mediapersons after the conclusion of the all party convened by the Union government here on Wednesday, the MP said that he demanded 50 per cent reservation for BCs in legislative bodies. Stating that the Special Category Status is the right of AP people, he said that the Centre should grant the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.
Vijayasai demanded immediate sanction of pending amount of Polavaram project. He said the Centre has to release Rs 4,233 crore for Polavaram and also reimburse Rs 1,310 crore spent by the State government. The YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP said that there should not be any delay in setting up Visakha railway zone. He pointed out that the South West Coast railway zone works are yet to commence.