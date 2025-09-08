Full moon Giri Pradakshina held atop Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: The full moon Giri Pradakshina of Goddess Kanaka Durga was celebrated grandly at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday. The event attracted thousands of devotees and concluded successfully. Many participants returned spiritually fulfilled, carrying the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga with them.

Before the sacred procession began, the temple’s Executive Officer (EO) and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik performed special pujas and conducted a ritual of breaking a pumpkin to ward off Drishti Dosha. A large number of devotees enthusiastically participated in the Giri Pradakshina, which is believed to fulfil wishes and bring happiness.

To enhance the festive spirit, EO Seena Naik joined the temple’s Sthanacharyu, Vishnubhotla Shiva Prasad Sharma, and Supervisor Hema in playing Kolatam with young devotees, spreading joy among participants and temple staff. Chief Priest R Srinivasa Sastry fully supported the organisers to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

The event was further enriched by devotional songs, Kolatam, and traditional folk-art performances led by temple PRO K Gangadhar, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere. Devotees who participated in the early morning Pradakshina expressed immense joy after receiving darshan of the Goddess.

Justice Jyotirmayi visits temple

On the same day, Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice Jyotirmayi visited the temple along with her family members. They were accorded a warm welcome by EO Seena Naik with traditional temple honours.

Justice Jyotirmayi’s family performed special pujas to the Goddess, after which temple Vedic scholars offered them Vedic blessings. Later, EO Seena Naik presented the family with the Goddess’s last vestments, Prasadam, and a portrait as a mark of honour.