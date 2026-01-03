Between memories and promises, hopes remain

As the clock wound down on 31 December, 2025, it got wrapped in a thick blanket, gone forever. But wait—the cock crows, winter sunbeams creep in, and here is a fresh New Year with new promises and all ready to mess with you. Thing is, every year that flips feels like losing a bit of youth, like creeping closer to—the end. Can’t stop the pages turning, though,so you grab cheer where you find it.

I am stoked to breathing and kicking even with chaos everywhere. Simple joys kick harder now—food, friends, health a chat over coffee. I am rolling with this: ditch the grand plans. Find magic in the Sun, the sky, a breeze. Make this New Year about introspection, being present, soaking up whatever comes.

But- the bruises from last year? Still going to sting. The world won’t suddenly heal its wounds: wars, hate, injustice—yes still happening. 2025 has been a wild ride. Youth, what they termed them as Gen Z, I hate this word, it sounds like you are abusing the youth, got reputation for being restless and honestly it is showing up in some messy ways.

Many countries are struggling, and it’s like the uncertainty is eating away at the future. Thing is, politicians are playing on the youth’s raw energy, steering them toward anger instead of solutions. These young folks are easily swayed, confused, and losing direction. Rudderless, like a ship in a storm, going wherever the current takes them.

Dear youth of my country, your generation is the most connected, tech-savvy and restless India has ever seen, instead of letting anger burn you and around you, channel that fire into building solutions. Violence only steals time and talent; construction creates jobs, dignity and a legacy you will be proud of. Take the skills you have grown up with-AI, digital media, data- and apply them where it matters most: future needs clean energy, rural infrastructure, education, health--volunteer, vote.

When you see a broken system, don’t just rage against it- innovate and design a better version and work to make it real. Your country isn’t waiting for heroes; it’s waiting for NationBuilders. Let 2026 be the year you turn restlessness into responsibility. Let your struggles have a clear, unifying goal; let your energy not be splintered across protests, social media storms and viral activism without a concrete road map.

Don’t let your energies be hijacked and weaponized. As you navigate the complexities of the world, remember that your energy and creativity can shape the future. Focus on building bridges not walls. Use your voice to uplift and inspire, not to divide. Your country needs your passion, empathy, and innovative spirit. Work together, dream big, and construct a brighter tomorrow. The power to create change, is in your hands. Build not break, shun violence, work for the country, the future is in your hands.

Chase those dreams today. No time like the present—yesterday’s gone, and tomorrow is uncertain. Now, success isn’t a one-day thing, it’s a vibe you keep alive every day. Stay on it, keep grinding toward what you want. Life is all about rolling with the punches—rethink, redo, adapt. The one constant? Your attitude. Resolutions?Forget. Live life as it comes, spice it up with your own effort. In the river of life, sometimes you float, sometimes you swim hard…. But you keep moving. Remember if we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant. Every new year brings with it the promise of new beginnings. Let every New Year find you a Better Human Being. I wait, welcome and look at the New Year with wary hope. I guess.Not pessimism, just…realism. You?