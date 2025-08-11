Full religious freedom sought for Scheduled Castes

Chebrolu (Guntur district): Prof Joseph Mosiganti, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Jesus Believers Association Council, in a statement here on Sunday highlighted what he calls “The injustice done by the Congress government to Scheduled Castes (SCs) 75 years ago.”

Speaking on the 75th anniversary of the Scheduled Caste Presidential Order of August 10, 1950, Prof Joseph stated that this order stripped SCs of complete religious freedom, a right enjoyed by all other communities (ST, BC, OC) in India. He noted that Christians have marked this date as a ”Black Day” for decades.

Prof Joseph highlighted that while constitutional amendments in 1950 and 1990 protected the SC reservation status for those who converted to Sikhism and Buddhism, respectively, the same protection has not been extended to those who convert to Christianity or Islam. This, he argued, has resulted in 75 years of ongoing discrimination.

He recalled the Justice Ranganath Misra Commission, which was constituted in 2004 to study the issue. In its 2007 report, the commission recommended that reservations be granted to SCs regardless of their religion. The report stated that Dalit Christians face discrimination not only from Hindu-dominated society but also from upper castes within their own religion. It further noted that removing SCs from the reservation list upon conversion would violate fundamental rights and worsen their social and educational status, contradicting Article 16 of the Constitution. However, the then-Congress government failed to implement these recommendations.

Prof Joseph also criticised the current government’s stance, which appointed the KG Balakrishnan Commission to re-examine the issue. He mentioned that the government’s argument — that since there are no castes in Christianity and Islam, converted individuals should not receive caste-based reservations — is flawed. He contended that caste discrimination persists even within these religions.

”It is a misconception that untouchability exists only within Hinduism. People who see others as untouchable because of their caste continue to do so even after they convert to Christianity,” he said.

Prof Joseph also clarified a common misunderstanding. ”The demand should not be for ’SC status for Dalit Christians’ but rather for ’full religious freedom for Scheduled Castes.’ The term ’Dalit’ is not defined in the Constitution, which recognises 56 sub-castes as Scheduled Castes. Using the term ’Dalit’ is misleading and can be misinterpreted as a demand to include new castes in the SC list.”

He concluded by calling on the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to provide full religious freedom to Scheduled Castes, a step he believes the Congress government failed to take. He noted that several State governments, including Andhra Pradesh under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, have already passed resolutions in their State Assemblies urging the Central government to take action.