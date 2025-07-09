Live
Funds released for 12 panchayat buildings
Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the state government sanctioned funds for construction of buildings for 12 grama panchayats in Guntur district.
He said he requested funds for the construction of buildings for 14 grama panchayats, out of which the state government sanctioned for the construction of 12 panchayats. He further said that the state government sanctioned funds for the construction of buildings for 417 grama panchayats across the state and issued a GO on July 7.
He recalled that he had written a letter to the government to sanction funds for 14 grama panchayats in Guntur district on March 16 this year. He said that the state government sanctioned Rs 32 lakh for the construction of buildings for each grama panchayat in the state. He said that responding to his request, the state government sanctioned funds for the construction of buildings for Narakoduru, Kattempudi, VN Palem, Venkata Krishnapuram, Veerlapalem, Morampudi, Donthaluru, Kunchavaram, Somasundarapalem, Bheeminenivaripalem, Timmapuram, and Nagabhairavapalem panchayats. He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan, Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh, Panchayat Raj Commissioner VR Krishna Teja for sanctioning the funds. He said the move of the government is useful for strengthening the panchayat raj system.