Funds sanctioned for Prakasam Barrage gate’s urgent repair

Vijayawada: The state government approved Rs 9.94 lakh for urgent repairs and restoration work on Gate No 67 of the historic Prakasam Barrage, which spans the Krishna river in Vijayawada.

For several months, Gate No 67 has not been functioning properly. Given the barrage’s critical role in irrigation and drinking water supply, the chief engineer of the Krishna Delta System (KDS) in Vijayawada submitted a proposal to the government requesting immediate financial support for the repairs.

In response, G Sai Prasad, special chief secretary of the water resources department, issued G O Rt No 594 on Wednesday, granting administrative approval for Rs 9.94 lakh.

After thorough examination, the government approved the proposal to ensure the smooth operation of the barrage. The chief engineer of KDS, Vijayawada, has been instructed to verify the accuracy of quantities, provisions, and rates before granting technical approval for the estimate.

Officials report that Gate No 67, one of a total of 70 gates of the Prakasam Barrage, sustained damage in September 2024 during floods in the river. At that time, several sand-laden boats that were moored upstream broke loose and collided with the barrage structure.

This impact damaged the counterweight of Gate No 69 and caused boats to become trapped at Gates 67, 68 and 69, obstructing water flow. Emergency repairs were conducted, allowing normal operations to resume within a few days.

Despite these repairs, Gate No 67 has remained inoperable this year. Therefore, officials from the Water Resources Department have decided to close the gate. They discovered that the rollers on Gate No. 67 are stuck, preventing it from functioning properly.

Due to the situation, the authorities are putting alternative arrangements in place to manage the issue. The jammed gate has prevented it from being raised, which is necessary for allowing floodwater to flow downstream into the sea. This has been particularly problematic in August of this year. Despite the barrage receiving more than 6 lakh cusecs of floodwater recently, this gate remained closed.

The recent financial sanction aims to permanently strengthen and restore Gate No. 67 to full operational condition, ensuring uninterrupted water regulation for irrigation and drinking purposes throughout the Krishna Delta.