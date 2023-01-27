  • Menu
G-20 Summit in Vizag to attract investments: BJP

BJP State president Somu Veerraju inaugurating party Palnadu district office in Narasaraopet on Thursday
BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that the Centre is conducting the G-20 Summit in Vizag to attract investments

Guntur: BJP State president Somu Veerraju said that the Centre is conducting the G-20 Summit in Vizag to attract investments. He inaugurated party Palnadu district office in Narasaraopet on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Veerraju said that the Centre has taken up Nadikudi - Srikalahasti Railway Project at a cost of Rs 2,643 crore. The State government is not cooperating for the project, he alleged.

The BJP leader recalled that the Centre extended financial assistance for the construction of classrooms, for renovating schools, MNREGS, midday meal scheme and for the maintenance of 108 vehicles. He claimed that the Centre is extending all kinds of cooperation and support for the development of AP.

