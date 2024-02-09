Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality

"Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam" program, leaders, public representatives, ward secretariat staff, and volunteers in Muddireddypalli (Pathuru) 38th Ward Secretariat under Hindupuram Municipality, led by Ward Councilor Radhamma, visited every household. They discussed the welfare measures provided by the Jagananna government and its benefits for the families.

Smt. TN Deepika, the YCP Constituency MLA Candidate, was present at the event. Deepika's elder sister warmly welcomed her and expressed gratitude to the people of the ward for the benefits they have received under the Jagananna government.

Deepika interacted with the people, inquiring whether they have been receiving the various welfare schemes initiated by CM YS Jagan and ensured that even those who haven't received them get their deserved benefits. She stated that Hindupur MLA Balakrishna has never ignored the people's problems and emphasized the importance of giving attention to women's issues. She urged the people of the ward to vote for her as the MLA candidate on behalf of YSRCP and Mrs. Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Various leaders, including Councilor Ramachandra, female leader Nagamani, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Prasad Reddy, Ramakrishna Reddy, Murali, Ramu, Prabhakar Reddy, Narasimha Reddy, Mudrarangappa, Nagireddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Narasimha Reddy, Murali, Vamsi, Mujasir, Shiva Reddy, Nagabhushan Reddy, Aswatha, Krishna Reddy, Keshav Reddy, Rangappa, as well as other municipal officers, ward secretariat staff, volunteers, leaders, activists, and ward residents actively participated in the event.



