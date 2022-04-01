'Gaddakattina Nadi' book released

Ongole: A poetry book, Gaddakattina Nadi, written by writer and founder of Lead Children Library in Hyderabad, Kasula Ravikumar, was released at a programme here on Thursday. Junior Chamber International, Ongole branch organised the programme on Indian Red Cross Society premises in Ongole.

JCI Ongole president Dr G Ravikumar presided over the programme and praised the services of Kasula Ravikumar as a poet, English teacher and Lead Children Library founder in spreading the interest in literature, among readers.

Jahnavi NEET Academy Director Janardhan released the book, Gaddakattina Nadi and the director of Janudi- Centre for Arts and Literature Dr Nukathoti Ravikumar reviewed it. Dr Ravikumar observed that the simple sentences in the poetry of Kasula Ravikumar make the consciousness of social evolution surround the reader and keep him active in search of enthusiasm in the human being.

JCI Ongole members Nayanala Ramakrishna, Narayana Reddy, Tanniru Suresh, Somineni Suresh, Nayudu, students and their parents also participated in the programme.