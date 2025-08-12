  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Gadderalla Thimmappa Swamy’s Kalyanam held

Gadderalla Thimmappa Swamy’s Kalyanam held
x
Highlights

Anantapur: The annual Kalyanotsavam of Sri Gadderalla Thimmappa Swamy, who was born on a hill in Basinepally village of Gutthi mandal, Anantapur...

Anantapur: The annual Kalyanotsavam of Sri Gadderalla Thimmappa Swamy, who was born on a hill in Basinepally village of Gutthi mandal, Anantapur district, was conducted on Monday amidst the Vedic chants.

Temple priest Sudhindranath performed various rituals before the ceremonial programme. A large number of villagers participated in this programme.

Later, food donation programme was held.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick