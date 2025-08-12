Gadderalla Thimmappa Swamy’s Kalyanam held

Anantapur: The annual Kalyanotsavam of Sri Gadderalla Thimmappa Swamy, who was born on a hill in Basinepally village of Gutthi mandal, Anantapur district, was conducted on Monday amidst the Vedic chants.

Temple priest Sudhindranath performed various rituals before the ceremonial programme. A large number of villagers participated in this programme.

Later, food donation programme was held.