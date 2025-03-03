Gade Srinivasulu Wins Uttarandhra Teacher MLC Seat

Visakhapatnam: Gade Srinivasulu has emerged victorious in the Uttarandhra Teacher MLC elections, securing the seat through second-preference votes. An official announcement regarding the results is expected shortly.

Following the counting process, APTF candidate Raghu Varma left the counting centre. However, he extended his best wishes to Gade Srinivasulu on his victory. Speaking on the occasion, Raghu Varma stated that he respects the decision of the teachers and accepts the outcome with humility. More details on the final vote count are awaited.