Gadkari lays foundation stone for RoB in Gudivada

Gudivada: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday laid foundation for the construction of Rail Over Bridge (RoB) in virtual mode. Long pending traffic problem in Gudivada town will be solved with the construction of RoB in the town from RTC bus stand junction to Billapadu village on the outskirts of Gudivada at a cost of Rs 317.22 crore.

The Union Minister visited Vijayawada and laid foundation stone for the construction of various projects and inauguration of highways worth Rs 21,500 crore. Construction of the RoB is one of the important projects to be taken by the State and Central governments. The railway tracks are located on Gudivada-Pamarru road and RoB will be constructed to connect the road over the railway track. People had been facing traffic problems to cross the railway lines for a long time.

Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani had taken the traffic problems to the notice of Machilipatnam MP Balashouri several occasions. The two leaders inspected the site for construction of the RoB.

MP Balashouri took the matter to the notice of the Union government several times and sought the cooperation of the Centre for the construction of flyover. The ROB will be beneficial to the residents of Gudivada town, Gudivada rural and Gudlavalleru mandals. Machilipatnam and Bhimavaram railway lines will have RoB.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Kodali Nani said initially proposals were made for construction of ROB at a cost of Rs 220 crore and later the amount increased to Rs 317.22 crore. The Union government would release Rs 45 crore for the land acquisition. He said the RoB design was changed to solve the traffic problems in three directions. He thanked the Union Minister Gadkari and Machilipatnam MP Balashouri for sanction of funds and laying the foundation for construction of RoB in Gudivada.