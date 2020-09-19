Gag order by Andhra Pradesh High Court unfortunate: HRF

Visakhapatnam: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) took strong exception to the interim order of the High Court restraining publication of the contents of the FIR filed by the ACB in a corrupt practice case.



K Sudha, HRF AP general secretary, and VS Krishna AP and TS Coordination Committee member, in a statement here on Friday termed the order most unfortunate. The right to know and freedom of speech and expression are vital components in a democracy. The order diminishes such freedom and undermines the fundamental freedom of the press and expression, they rued.

Stating that it was an unprecedented order, they said that the matter relates to allegations of corruption in respect of land dealings and linked to insider information so as to gain undue pecuniary advantage. There is no material whatsoever to justify the imposing of a gag order except an allegation by the former Attorney General that he is being subjected to political vendetta. The High Court's interim order is legally untenable and totally uncalled for.

The ruling party functionaries have been invoking Press freedom while taking exception to the HC order. This is like the devil quoting the scriptures.