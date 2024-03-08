Gajuwaka BJP committee honours women

The Gajuwaka BJP Committee recently held an event to honor women who have excelled in various fields, presenting them with awards under the title of Adarsh Vanita. The ceremony took place at the old Gajuwaka Pantulu Gari Meda party office and was led by Constituency Convenor Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao. District president Medapati Ravindra Reddy graced the event as the chief guest and emphasized the importance of women's power.

During the event, several women were recognized for their achievements in different fields such as music, auto driving, dance, classical music, education, social work, journalism, and handicrafts. Some of the honorees included G Ramya, Rayaprolu Radha, P Lakshmi Swathi, Chunduri Satyasree, Perla Devi, Shirisha, and S Bharti.

The event was attended by various leaders including Bata Srinu, Sirasapalli Nukaraju, Yallaji Rao, Sombabu, as well as Rohini, Padma, Bhuvaneshwari, Ammaji, Lalitha, Jyoti, Madhavi, and many others.







