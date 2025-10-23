Gambling: RRR, pawan take ‘contradicting’ tracks

Visakhapatnam: At a time when Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan expressed his concern over the reports of gambling clubs operating in Bhimavaram and sought a probe into the alleged misuse of power by Bhimavaram DSP Jayasurya, Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju made a contradicting statement much against the Deputy CM’s complaint. Apparently, their difference of opinion sparked a new controversy in the political circle. Speaking in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, the Deputy Speaker opined that according to his knowledge, the DSP of Bhimavaram Jayasurya is ‘a very good officer’. Gaining an edge over the contradicting statements of the Deputy Chief Minister and Deputy Speaker, the Opposition leaders tried to add fuel to the fire stating, “They indicate a divide in the alliance and reflect lack of unity among the leaders.”

Following which, the TDP ministers and MLAs have slipped into a defence mode and they denied the existence of any such ‘divide’ among the alliance leaders as ‘projected’ by the YSRCP. Going completely against the Jana Sena Party leaders’ allegation on the gambling issue in Bhimavaram, RRR made ‘bold’ statements. “Godavari district is known for card games and gambling is a common site in the region. However, for the past few months, the police have been considering strict measures against gambling. As a result, it has been curbed in the district. Those who could not play cards in the district are even flying to Goa and other destinations,” he stated after a review meeting held with district officials.

About the Deputy Chief Minister’s direction to probe into the DSP’s conduct, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju remarked, “It is a good sign that the Deputy Chief Minister is taking care of ‘other’ departments.”