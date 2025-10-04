Gandhi Jayanti celebrated

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri said that Mahatma Gandhiji was the great man who achieved independence by using non-violence as a weapon.

On Thursday, to commemorate the 156th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Collector Dr A Siri, Panyam MLA Gauru Charitha and Y Rameshwar Reddy, President of V Rambhupal Chowdhury Education Society, paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Kurnool Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that “we should all take inspiration from Gandhiji, who achieved independence by using non-violence as a weapon.” The Collector said that everyone should follow in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and achieve his ideals. Gandhiji would be happy if everyone removes jealousy and envy from their minds and does good deeds that benefit the society.

Panyam MLA Goru Charitha said that Mahatma Gandhi was a great leader who used the weapon of non-violence for the achievement of Swaraj and made the world aware of its importance.

He said that truth and non-violence were the principles that Gandhi believed in, and non-cooperation and Satyagraha were his weapons.

He said that it is a matter of great pride for us to remember such great people. Municipal Commissioner Vishwanath, Rambhupal Chowdhury Educational Society President Y Rameshwar Reddy, Kurnool, and Montessori Educational Institutions Head Rajasekhar were appointed as public representatives during the programme.