Ganesh immersion passes off peacefully

Kurnool: Immersion of Lord Ganesha idols passed off peacefully without witnessing any untoward incidents in Kurnool town on Sunday. More than 2,000 idols have been installed in the town. The first and foremost Lord Ganesha idol installed at Rambotla temple in one town area has received the first prayers.

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath, MPs of Nandyal and Kurnool, MLAs and SP Bindu Madhav offered prayers to Lord Ganesh. After that the idol was taken out for immersion in Vinayaka Ghat (KC Canal) near the Collectorate.

The procession that started from one town area passed through Osmania College, Voddegari, Kids world, Raj Vihar center and reached Vinayaka Ghat. The procession continued amid music and beating drums.

Since one town area is a sensitive zone, police as a precautionary measure, deployed large numbers of police personnel.

Other idols in the town limits followed the first idol at Rambotla temple in one town area as Shoba Yatra. Almost all idols in the town limits assembled at Raj Vihar centre and from there headed towards Vinayaka Ghat.

Minister TG Bharath said Lord Ganesha has blessed all the people of the State with abundance of health, wealth, peace and harmony. ‘It is with his blessings, we have received bountiful of rains. Almost all rivers, reservoirs and dams across the State are brim with water,’ he added.

Later, the Minister and others bid adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing the idol in KC canal waters.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner PV Ramalingeswar stood as the main attraction by dancing to the tune of a movie song.

The district administration has engaged adequate number of expert swimmers at Vinayaka Ghat. Students presented various cultural programmes at Vinayaka Ghat. The idol immersion will continue till Monday.