Gang of 6 held; 108 bikes worth 43 lakh recovered

Kakinada: East Godavari district police have arrested a six-member gang and recovered 108 motorcycles worth Rs 43 lakh. The district police claimed that this was the highest such recovery in state.

The police arrested Kavadi Nani Singam, Bandi Siva, Katheti Chinna, Singidi Hari Durga Prasad, Chintala Lova Raju and Guthula Srinu on Wednesday. They recovered bikes stolen from different districts-- East Godavari (34), West Godavari (22), Visakhapatnam (43), Krishna (7) and Vizianagaram (2).

According to the police, the main accused was Kavadi Nani Singam alias Lazar, resident of Mllavanithota, Madiki village, Alamuru mandal in East Godavari district. Lazar and his brother Bandi Siva previously worked as masons. The brothers would steal bikes by unlocking them with duplicate keys or by shaking the handles forcibly. As his earnings were not sufficient to his luxuries , he had been to Abu Dhabi in 2016, and worked as JCB operator for two years and returned to his village in 2018. He was arrested in two motorcycle theft cases by Sholapur police of Maharashtra in August 2020 and came out on bail.

With a view to earning money for their luxuries, they had started committing motorcycle thefts. The main accused used to sell the motorcycles by setting prices in the range of Rs 12,000 – Rs 15,000 to each motorcycle. By taking Rs 7,000 to 10,000 as advance from the buyers, he used to tell them that he will hand over the original documents after taking the balance amount.

The buyers Katheti Chinna, Singidi Hari Durga Prasad, Chintala Lova Raju and Guthula Srinu habituated to receive the stolen motorcycles from the main accused and they used to sell them to the parties by adding some more amount for their gain. They have been committing motorcycle thefts from the last two years. The six men have been booked under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi motivated and encouraged and supervised the work of officers and staff of the district in lieu of directives of DGP Gowtham Sawang and Eluru Range DIG KV Mohan Rao.

SP Asmi appreciated Trainee DSP D Bala Chandra Reddy, Inspector of Police K Mangadevi, SI P Dora, SI S Siva, ASI K Venkaeswar Rao, HCs R Satyanarayana, G Prabhakar Rao, S Satyanarayana, PC K Rambabu and other police personnel and awarded appreciation certificates to them.