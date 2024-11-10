Ganja cultivation in heart of vizag

Visakhapatnam : For quite a long time, Visakhapatnam city has been a major transit destination for ganja smugglers. In a shocking development, the Visakhapatnam police discovered that the cannabis was cultivated right in the heart of the city.

The police traced ganja cultivation behind King George Hospital women’s hostel. According to them, the smugglers have been growing the contraband for the past one-and-a-half years.

The One Town police brought the issue to the notice of Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi. Responding to them, the CP gave instructions to destroy the patch of ganja plantation with immediate effect.

The police informed that the cannabis was grown sourcing from Agency areas and a minor is said to be involved in it. About two-kg of ganja was seized from the place. Further investigation is in progress.