Ganja peddler nabbed, 78 kg ganja seized

Vijayawada: Vijayawada city task force and law and order police apprehended one ganja peddler and seized 78 kg Ganja valued at Rs 4 lakh. The accused peddler was transporting the ganja in truck from Visakhapatnam agency area to Karnataka.

The police on tip-off searched the vehicle at Gunadala and noticed the ganja packet in the truck. The accused Mane Sesha Rao hails from Maharashtra.

He is working as a truck driver with a private contractor. The contractor lured him to transport the ganja from Visakhapatnam area to Karnataka in an oil tanker. Sesha Rao created a secret rack in the oil tanker and kept the ganja parcels there. Task force inspector Sridhar Kumar and Naga Srinivas with their team checked the vehicle and noticed the ganja packets and nabbed the peddler.

The task force police appealed to the people to inform the Mobile No 9121162475 on supply of ganja or drugs and any other narcotics and identity of the informers will not be revealed.

He said the information can also be sent to mail ID antinarcoticcell@vza.