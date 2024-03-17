Ganta Srinivas Rao and Narayana met Chandrababu today

Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Narayana met former Chief Minister and President of the National Telugu Desam Party, Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad today. The meeting was held with courtesy and respect, with the former ministers presenting a flower bouquet to Chandrababu Naidu. Also present at the meeting was Prashant, the son-in-law of Ganta Srinivasa Rao.