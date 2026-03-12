Garbage dumping on roads to be fined

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Mayur Ashok stated that heavy fines will be imposed on those who dump garbage on roads and into drains within the limits of the GMC. He said special staff have been deployed for 24-hour monitoring in identified areas.

He conducted an extensive inspection of development and sanitation works in areas including Yadava Bazar, Ali Nagar, Mallayya Lingam Nagar and Old Guntur Main Road on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that GMC public health workers are visiting houses for door-to-door garbage collection. Despite the availability of agencies for collecting waste from commercial establishments and tiffin stalls, some people are carelessly dumping waste on roads and into drains. He warned that strict action will be taken against such persons in the interest of public health.

He said steps are already being taken to develop garbage vulnerable points into greenery points by planting saplings.

Sanitation secretaries and inspectors were instructed to ensure 100 percent garbage collection in their respective areas and to take up drain desilting work in the afternoons as per the pin-point programme. He directed that home composting and cluster composting should be encouraged in every secretariat area. He instructed the biologist to ensure proper implementation of anti-malaria activities in urban areas. Town planning secretaries were directed to complete the NAKSHA programme within a week.

Reviewing property tax collections, he asked the RI and administrative secretaries about the progress and said that as the second week of March is already passing, the pace of tax collection should be increased.

He directed the deputy commissioner and revenue officials to disconnect tap connections of defaulters who have not paid property tax and to issue red notices and initiate seizure proceedings against major defaulters.

He also observed that the collection of water tap and meter charges is very low and instructed administrative staff to work fully in their duties and strive to achieve 100 percent tax collection in their respective secretariat areas. Engineering officials were directed to complete pending development works ward-wise at the earliest.

Deputy commissioner G Sambasiva Rao, CMOH Dr Shanti Kala, Corporator Meeravali, MHO Dr Lakshmi Narayana, EE (In-charge) Kalyana Rao, SS Ayub Khan participated.