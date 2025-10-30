‘Garima’ project brings dignity,comfort to elderly women

Vijayawada: In a heartfelt initiative aimed at bringing dignity, comfort, and hope to elderly women, the ‘Garima Project’ was formally launched at the old-age home managed by Vasavya Mahila Mandali in Goshala on Tuesday. The project is being implemented with the support of the SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank of India. The inauguration ceremony saw the participation of Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director and CEO of SBI Foundation, Mumbai, as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash expressed his admiration for Vasavya Mahila Mandali’s decades-long service towards women’s empowerment and social upliftment. “Through the Garima project, we aim to ensure that the elderly women living in this home lead their lives in comfort and dignity. Our partnership with Vasavya over the past two years has been deeply fulfilling,” he said.

Addressing the elderly residents affectionately as ‘Ammas,’ Prakash reminded them that they are never alone.

Dr B Keerthi, president of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, recalled the organisation’s 56-year-long journey in advocating women’s rights and welfare. Raja Ram Chavass, Head (Women Welfare and Livelihood), SBI Foundation; Ashlesha, Project Manager, SBI Foundation; Archana Mittal, Advisor, Vasavya Mahila Mandali; Dr P Deeksha, vice-president; and G Rashmi, secretary of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, along with staff members and well-wishers were present. With Garima, the partnership between corporate responsibility and community compassion finds a powerful expression—ensuring that the twilight years of many women continue to shine with care, dignity, and hope.