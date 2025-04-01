  • Menu
Garuda Seva held

Garuda Seva held
The ongoing annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kodandarama temple witnessed Garuda Vahana Seva on Monday in Tirupati.

On fifth day evening, Sri Kodandarama took out a celestial ride on Garuda Vahanam to bless his devotees.

On fifth day evening, Sri Kodandarama took out a celestial ride on Garuda Vahanam to bless his devotees.

Earlier in the morning, the Lord blessed devotees in Mohini Avatharam. Both the Pontiffs of Tirumala, Deputy EO Nagaratna and others were present.

