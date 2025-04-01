Live
- E-Khata to be available within two days after application is sent: BBMP
- Misappropriation of Rs 669.92 cr under MNREGA in State
- Central govt violating Article 93 of Constitution: MP Sagar Khandre
- India’s first dedicated toilet for the third gender inaugurated in Bengaluru
- CM Revanth Reddy to convene a meeting regarding HCU issue
- Kajol’s witty take on motherhood goes viral
- Screen use during bedtime may raise your risk of insomnia by 59pc
- Encouraging students to develop advanced solutions using LLM, Gen AI
- Check out the unique destinations for every explorer
- The importance of nurturing children for a brighter future
Garuda Seva held
Highlights
The ongoing annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kodandarama temple witnessed Garuda Vahana Seva on Monday in Tirupati.
Tirupati: The ongoing annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kodandarama temple witnessed Garuda Vahana Seva on Monday in Tirupati.
On fifth day evening, Sri Kodandarama took out a celestial ride on Garuda Vahanam to bless his devotees.
Earlier in the morning, the Lord blessed devotees in Mohini Avatharam. Both the Pontiffs of Tirumala, Deputy EO Nagaratna and others were present.
Next Story