Gautham Kumar appointed BSP state president

Madanapalle: Bandela Gautham Kumar from Annamayya district has been appointed as the State president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Rising from a student leader to the party’s top position, Gautham, is known for his dedication, leadership, and activism for marginalised communities. BSP national president Behan Mayawati and national convener Akash Anand announced Gautham’s appointment, after recognising his tireless efforts and commitment to the party’s ideals