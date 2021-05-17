German shed with 50 beds launched in Nellore GGH

Nellore: Ministers Anil Kumar and Goutham Reddy on Monday formally launched a 50-bed German shed set up by the district administration on the premises of the Government General Hospital.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy along with Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav and Nellore rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy inaugurated the sheds equipped with 50 oxygen concentrators.

The facility will be used to keep the patients with low oxygen requirement till beds are allotted to them in the GGH. The Ministers along with Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu also launched two buses equipped to provide oxygen for 10 patients with the help of concentrators in each bus.

The buses were provided by Krishna Chaitanya Education Institutions and the local branch of Indian Red Cross Society converted them to provide oxygen for 10 patients with the help of concentrators. The buses named 'Oxygen Rathachakralu" (oxygen on wheels) will be stationed in front of the Government hospital to treat the patients waiting for admission.

Further, the two ministers formally launched the rapid testing facility at ACSR Stadium and observed the process. Minister P Anil Kumar, interacting with the media, said that there was no problem for Covid infected with oxygen and medicines as the place provides immediate shelter for 50 patients. He asked the people not to worry about the infection as the government was taking all measures to treat them and the recovery rate was also good.

M Goutham Reddy said they were taking measures to improve strength of beds in all hospitals. He said two oxygen plants have been revived and there would be no problem for oxygen hereafter. He also said they plan to arrange another oxygen plant with the latest technology.

Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said they were increasing Covid testing in the district keeping the severe pandemic situation. He said they were taking measures for 8,000 tests per day. Collector said Nellore district stood top in plasma collection in the state.

IRCS-Nellore branch Chairman P Chandrasekhar Reddy said the two buses would be kept at the Government General Hospital in Nellore city premises and are also planning to arrange vehicles at Narayana General Hospital shortly based on the requirement.

The two ministers inspected the vaccination process at Chennuru village near Gudur and paid a visit to the private oxygen plant at Budanam which commenced generation of oxygen from Sunday. Joint Collectors MN Harendira Prasad, G Ganesh Kumar, T Bapi Reddy, GGH Superintendent DR J Prabhakar, and other senior officials were present.