I am ready to debate with PM Modi, but he will not do so: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha elections in 2024 have already had three phases of voting, with the remaining four phases yet to be completed. As the elections are progressing, the rhetoric of leaders and political parties is also increasing. During this election season, two former judges and a journalist have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to debate. Rahul Gandhi has accepted the invitation.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has accepted the invitation to a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of Justice Lokur, Shah, and writer N Ram. At the same time, he stated that he knows PM Modi and will not dispute with him. During an event in Lucknow, Rahul Gandhi stated, "I am 100% ready to debate with the Prime Minister on 'people's issues' on any platform, but I know him, he will not debate with me completely." Rahul Gandhi did not stop there; if the Prime Minister does not want to argue with me, he may debate with our party's president, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Actually, during the program, a person asked Rahul Gandhi a question and said that the judges have written a letter regarding the Prime Minister and your debate. If they have invited you to debate with PM Modi, do you accept it? On this, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am 100 percent ready to debate with anyone. But I know the Prime Minister, the Prime Minister will not debate with me."

Former Supreme Court Justice Madan B Lokur, former High Court Chief Justice AP Shah, and prominent journalist N Ram invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to participate in a public discussion.It was said in this letter that the public has only heard claims and challenges from both sides, with no substantial answer. Misinformation, distortion, and manipulation are quite common in today's digital environment. In the letter, both parties were asked to accept the invitation.