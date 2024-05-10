Senthilkumar, Rathika to lead Indian squads at 22nd Asian Team Squash Championships

Live
Reigning national men's champion Velavan Senthilkumar and National women's semifinalist Rathika Seelan will spearhead the Indian contingent at the 22nd Asian Team Squash Championships to be held in Dalian, China, between June 12 and 16.
The 2023 National Games men's champion Abhay Singh, Rahul Baitha and Suraj Chand complete the men’s line-up, while 2023 National Games women's silver medallist Pooja Arthi R., Sunita Patel and Janet Vidhi form the rest of the women’s squad, the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) announced on Friday, after holding selection trials at the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy in Chennai.
Following India’s spectacular performance at the last Asian Games in Hangzhou – with the team securing five medals in a competitive field – the SRFI is focused on promoting younger players with an eye on the 2026 Asian Games in Japan and the sport’s much-awaited Olympic debut in Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.