Get down, Modi appeals to supporters on flood-lit tower

Chilkaluripeta: The first meeting of NDA alliance saw extraordinary josh at Chilkaluripeta. People turned up in huge numbers and the enthusiasm ran so high that some of them climbed on to the towers of the flood lights for a better view of Modi and started waving hands while Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan was speaking.

Seeing this, PM Modi, who was on stage along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu setting aside protocol, took the mike and appealed to them to get off the tower so that no untoward incident happened. He said the enthusiasm of the crowd and Josh was acceptable but they needed to climb down the tower to avert any mishap. He also told them that the media had already clicked their photos so that they should now get off the towers. Finally the youth came down and the meeting resumed.