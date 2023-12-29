Get ready to implement hiked pension: CM to collectors

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed district collectors to make fool-proof arrangements for implementing welfare programmes YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara in January and February 2024.

Reviewing the arrangements with the district collectors and senior officials virtually from the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed officials concerned to make proper arrangements for the inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada on January 19.

He said the government has proved its credibility by implementing the election promise on pension hike.

In view of the monthly social pensions being hiked to Rs 3,000, inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar statue scheduled for January 1 to 8 and Aasara and Cheyuta taking place from January 23 to 31 and February 5 to 14 respectively, the pre-launch and post launch arrangements also should be perfect , reflecting festive atmosphere, he told them.

MLAs, volunteers, enthusiasts and other local people’s representatives should participate in the 8-day Pension Kanuka programme beginning January 1 in every mandal and hand over his personal letter and video message to the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said, adding he would join the programme at Kakinada on January 3.

“Braving all odds, we are incurring around Rs 23,000 crore annually on pension scheme fulfilling the election promise and implementing it with the committed involvement of volunteers and village and ward secretariat staff,” he said, observing that the government has been extending this service to protect the self-respect of pensioners who were neglected during the TDP rule.

The objective of YSR Aasara and YSR Cheyutha programmes is to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the women of the self-help groups, he said, adding that the success stories of pensioners and other beneficiaries should be made into videos.

The best video makers would be rewarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 at village, mandal, constituency and district levels respectively, he said, adding that the best volunteers would also be presented with Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards on Feb 15-16.

Speaking on Ambedkar statue inauguration, he said that it would remain as a symbol of social justice and Gram Swaraj and five persons at least from each secretariat should be invited to the inauguration.