GGH gets medical equipment worth Rs 1 cr

Eluru: The Eluru Government General Hospital, which is struggling with poor facilities and shortage of medical equipment, will get some relief with the initiative of MP Putta Mahesh Kumar. Medical equipment worth Rs one crore has been provided to it by GAIL India under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In March this year, a letter was written to GAIL India in the name of the hospital superintendent, requesting anaesthesia workstation equipment, cardiotocography machines, computed radiography system (X-ray cassette reader), haematology analyser (open loop), and ICE lined refrigerators required for the government hospital. Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar requested that funds be allocated under CSR to install these medical equipment, and GAIL India responded positively and allocated funds. The latest medical equipment reached the hospital on Friday night. Hospital sources said that they will be made available to patients within a few days. Expressing happiness over this, MP Putta Mahesh Kumar assured that he will do his best for the development of the hospital and will try to create more facilities in the future.