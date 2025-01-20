GGH to start liver transplant surgeries very soon

Guntur: Government General Hospital, Guntur is making arrangements to start liver transplantation surgeries very soon.

This is the first government hospital in the State to perform liver transplant surgeries. The hospital got all the necessary permissions to start liver transplantation surgeries from the government.

Following the request of the hospital, the government has set up an expert committee which visited the GGH in Guntur city and examined the facilities like operation theatre, qualified doctors in the hospital and gave its nod to start liver transplant surgeries.

The GGH, Guntur, will take liver donations from the brain dead patients and transplant the same to the needy patients to solve the liver related problems.

Doctors led by surgical gastroenterologists will perform the liver transplant surgeries. The hospital has decided to start registration from February 1 to perform liver transplantation surgeries.

During the first phase, the government sanctioned permission to accept liver donations from the brain dead patients. During the second phase, the government will give permission to accept liver donations from the live persons.

Speaking to The Hans India, GGH surgical gastroenterologist Dr Ande Koti Venkateswara Rao said, “We will start registration on February 1 to perform liver transplantation surgeries. After starting the registration process, we will perform liver transplantation surgeries to the needy. If the donor’s blood group matches with the patient’s blood group, the liver transplantation surgery will be more successful.”

Number of patients suffering from liver problems is on the rise. In order to perform a liver transplantation surgery in corporate hospitals in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the patient would have to pay Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

The GGH in Guntur city will perform the same surgery free of cost, Dr Venkateswara Raop said.