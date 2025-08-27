GGU to host seminar on Green Economy

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari Global University (GGU) in Rajamahendravaram is set to host a two-day international conference on ‘Green Economy, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and AI for Green Technology’ on August 28 and 29, according to the university’s Chancellor, KVV Satyanarayana Raju (Chaitanya Raju).

Addressing a press conference at the university on Tuesday, he said the conference is a collaborative effort with National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYU) in Taiwan and is sponsored by the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), Taiwan. Notable attendees will include Stephen SCH, Director General of TECC in Chennai, and Dr M Seshu Madhav, Director of ICAR-NIRCA.

Academics, researchers, and experts from renowned universities and research institutions across India, as well as prominent figures from Taiwan, are expected to participate and speak at the event. According to Satyanarayana Raju, the conference will provide an excellent opportunity for faculty members, research scholars, industry professionals, and students to gain international-level knowledge.

Vice-Chancellor Dr U Chandrasekhar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr KVB Raju, Director Dr M Srinivasarao, and Registrar Dr PMMS Sharma participated in this press conference.