GI Tag sought for Madanapalle Terracotta

  • Created On:  9 Feb 2026 1:37 PM IST
Madanapalle: MITS Intellectual Property Facilitation Center (MITS-IPFC) has filed an application with Geographical Indications (GI) Registry, Chennai, seeking GI tag for Madanapalle Terracotta and Pottery, announced Dr C Yuvaraj, Vice-Chancellor of MITS Deemed to be University.

He said Madanapalle is widely known for its handcrafted terracotta and pottery products made using locally sourced red clay, blended traditionally to ensure durability and quality.

The application was submitted on behalf of Mother India Terracotta Artisans Mutually Aided Co-operative Society, representing nearly 287 traditional artisans from Madanapalle and Palamaner region. Congratulating the team, MITS Founder and Chancellor Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary appreciated the efforts of MITS-IPFC and R&D Cell in protecting indigenous knowledge and supporting artisan communities.

Advisor (R&D) Dr Thulasiram Naidu, Associate Dean (R&D) Dr P Sivayya, and faculty members were present.

