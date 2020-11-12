Giddalur: Demand for death to cops for auto driver's family's suicide

Giddalur: The Muslim Hakkula Porata Samithi Prakasam district unit demanded that the government ensure justice to Abdul Salaam and his family and capital punishment awarded to the police officers and others behind their suicides.

The MHPS Prakasam district president Shaik Ibrahim Khaleel said in a press meet on Wednesday that the Muslim fraternity felt confident when everyone including the party president of the Telugu Desam condemned the suicides of the auto driver from Nandhyala, Shaik Abdul Salaam and demanded justice.

But now, the TDP leaders themselves are trying to help the police officers who abetted the group suicides and cheating the community.

He appreciated the investigating officers challenging the bail of the CI and other police personnel and the government announcing ex gratia to the kin of Salaam.

He demanded the government to also provide a regular job to the family members of the auto driver and see the culprits are brought to justice.