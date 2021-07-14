Giddalur: Man arrested for rape, murder of 7-yr-old girl

Giddalur: Disha police and Giddalur police successfully nabbed the accused of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl at Giddalur.

The accused, Dudekula Siddhaiah, aged 30 years, is a native of Ambavaram village in Giddalur mandal. He works in a chicken shop in Bestavaripet and wanders around in the village after consuming alcohol. He has also a history of involvement in petty fights with the villagers and creating nuisance in the village. He got married to Hussain Bi about 4 years ago, but she left him unable to bear his torture, Disha DSP M Dhanunjayudu and Markapur DSP M Kishore Kumar informed on Tuesday.

On July 8, Siddhaiah was at his home in Ambavaram and observed a seven-year-old girl playing near his house. He called her into the house, brutally raped and strangulated her to death. Afraid of that the girl would report about the incident to others, he even bashed her head to a rock to make sure she was dead. He wrapped her body in a plastic bag and carried it on the carriage of the bicycle to avoid suspicion among locals and dumped it on the outskirts of the village.

Upon learning about the case, the DSP said that the Giddalur police sprang into action and started investigation from various angles. In view of the seriousness of the case, the authorities also advised the Disha DSP and his team to take part in the investigation.

Using various technologies and gathering information from multiple sources, the police cornered the accused and arrested him at the RTC bus station. The DSPs announcd that the accused will be produced before the court and a charge sheet will be filed soon.