Giddaluru: Police organise blood donation camp

Giddaluru: The police personnel at the Giddaluru and Cumbum Circle police station under the Markapur subdivision organised a blood donation camp, as part of the Police Martyrs Commemoration Week on Sunday. Police staff and public donated the blood.



The Markapur DSP Veera Raghava Reddy participated as the chief guest and said that the camp is being organised as a tribute to the services of the police martyrs. He said that the blood donated in the camp will be helpful in saving many lives.

The police personnel presented fruit juice and refreshments to the blood donors and presented them with certificates appreciating their gesture. The Giddaluru CI Deva Prabhakar, Giddaluru SI Mahesh, Ajitha Rao, Komarole SI Subbaraju, Racharla SI Krishna Pavani, Bestavari Pet SI Narasimha Rao, Cumbum SI Puli Rajesh, Arthaveedu SI Nagamalleswara Rao, and other staff also participated.