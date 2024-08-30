Gidugu award to Bhaviri Ravi

Vijayawada: Jonnavittula Bhaviri Ravi received the Gidugu award on the occasion of Telugu poet Gidugu Rama Murthy birth anniversary at a function held at the BJP state office here on Thursday. Bhaviri Ravi has given thousands of performances in the art of mimicry in India and abroad for more than four decades. The BJP state teachers’ cell celebrated the Telugu Language Day and presented the Gidugu Rama Murthy award.

Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, BJP leaders Vamaraju Satyamurthy, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, NTR District BJP President Adduri Sriram and others participated in the programme.