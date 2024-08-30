Live
- AstroJudge’s New Podcast Will Change How You See Astrology—And Yourself!
- Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week Join Forces for the Largest Energy Convergence Event of 2024
- 'Actions have consequences': EAM Jaishankar says era of uninterrupted dialogues with Pakistan over
- Governor has given us time for meeting on Saturday, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
- People have to choose between terrorism & peace: Union Minister on J&K polls
- Health Ministry urges people to adopt organ donation as a way of life
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka
- 14 dead in Mali road accident
- Will be happy if promoted, says Karnataka HM amid rumours of CM change
- Kiran International school pravaah competition
Just In
Gidugu award to Bhaviri Ravi
Highlights
Vijayawada: Jonnavittula Bhaviri Ravi received the Gidugu award on the occasion of Telugu poet Gidugu Rama Murthy birth anniversary at a function...
Vijayawada: Jonnavittula Bhaviri Ravi received the Gidugu award on the occasion of Telugu poet Gidugu Rama Murthy birth anniversary at a function held at the BJP state office here on Thursday. Bhaviri Ravi has given thousands of performances in the art of mimicry in India and abroad for more than four decades. The BJP state teachers’ cell celebrated the Telugu Language Day and presented the Gidugu Rama Murthy award.
Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, BJP leaders Vamaraju Satyamurthy, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, NTR District BJP President Adduri Sriram and others participated in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS