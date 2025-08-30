Gidugu Jayanti celebrated

Vijayawada: Speakers at a ceremony held here on Friday hailed Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy as an immortal figure, who spearheaded a movement to bridge the gap between spoken and written Telugu, paving the way for the modern language.

The event, celebrating Telugu Language Day, was organised by the Department of Telugu at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College.

It took place in the college’s seminar hall.

The ceremony began with Principal Dr Meka Ramesh and Dean Prof Rajesh C Jampala garlanding a portrait of Gidugu and offering their respects. Other attendees included Assistant Professors Dr SaSri, Dr Y Poornachandra Rao, Dr PBDV Prasad and Dr. Hema Bandhavi.

Certificates and books were presented to the winners of an elocution competition held as part of the celebrations.