GIS a bogus event, alleges Lokesh

While describing the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) organised by the State government in Visakhapatnam as a bogus one, TDP national gen-eral secretary Nara Lokesh said the GIS has not achieved any fruitful re-sults. He alleged that the State government was cheating the people of the State once again in the name of GIS.





Lokesh addressed a huge gathering as part of his Padayatra Yuva Galam in Pileru on Sunday evening. He alleged that in the "so called" MoUs, there was no signing of papers but only oral announcements. "This is the outcome of the GIS, can anybody believe it," he asked.





He recalled that companies like Lulu, Kia, Franklin Templeton, Amara Raja and others which have established their units earlier in the State and they have now voluntarily shifted to other States due to unbearable harassment by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for various reasons including "de-manding huge bribe" from the industrialists. Unable to meet the demands of the Chief Minister, the investors wound up their units and left the State, Lokesh said.



