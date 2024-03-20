Glaring violations of MCC found all over AP, claims CFD

Vijayawada: Secretary of Citizens for Democracy Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar expressed concern over the glaring violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) across the state and appealed to the citizens to download the e-Vigil app to lodge complaints with the Election Commission of India.

Referring to his own experience, he said that he noticed a huge cutout of the ruling YSRCP at Jonnada bridge in Ambedkar Konaseema district on his way Tanuku on Tuesday. This cutout adjacent to Godavari bridge on the river embankment dominates the National Highway and all passing vehicles can’t but notice it.

However, the mobile checking team is entirely unconcerned of this gross violation of MCC. This is symptomatic of perfunctory implementation of MCC, he remarked. This is what is being done across the nation and AP shall not stand out for non-adherence, he said.

Dr Ramesh Kumar pointed out that already there is wide ranging criticism that ration vans are still carrying the visage of the Chief Minister. “Various certificates issued by e-Seva carry CM’s image. While they are to be printed on neutral stationary there will be hardship for students. We can do nothing about school bags, survey stones and passbooks. When personality cult is promoted at state’s cost, these avoidable aberrations arise,” he said.

He said that he had captured this MCC failure on E-Vigil.

The former IAS officer appealed to all citizens to download e-Vigil app and post the MCC failures locally. Naturally, AP will top the list of e-Vigil complaints since the largest number of violations are seemingly in AP. Using e-Vigil, every citizen should become a defender of democracy.

The CFD urged the citizens to be a defender of democracy from now on in the humble way and contribute to safeguard democracy.