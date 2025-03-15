Live
GLOBEHEAL provides new platform for health activists
The 8th Global Public Health Conference (GLOBEHEAL-2025) organised in Bangkok brought 144 participants from across various countries onto a platform.
Focusing on community engagement and empowerment, strengthening health promotion initiatives, the recent event was held in collaboration with Andhra University partnering with The International Institute of Knowledge Management (TIIKM), Sri Lanka.
The conference gave an opportunity for a global dialogue, knowledge sharing and empowering participants by providing a platform for them to present their research findings to a wider audience.
As part of the collaboration, Andhra University registrar N Dhanamjaya Rao signed a memorandum of understanding with the TIIKM, represented by its country coordinator Prof. S W N Thakshila in Visakhapatnam.