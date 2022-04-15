Glowing tributes paid to Ambedkar in Anantapur

Anantapur/ Puttaparthi: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has observed that Dr B R Ambedkar's life is worthy of emulation. Being an architect of the Indian constitution, his life is a saga of a relentless fighter and a hope to India's teeming millions. Participating in his 131st birth anniversary celebrations here on Thursday, Nagalakshmi paid glowing tributes by garlanding to his statue. She revealed Dr Ambedkar attained 16 degrees during the days when education was accessible to a privileged few. His birthday was also observed as 'World Knowledge Day'.

ZP Chairperson Girijamma, MP Talari Rangaiah, MLA Anantha Reddy and several people's representatives spoke on the occasion praising Ambedkar as India's destiny man.

In Puttaparthi, District Collector Basanth Kumar stated that even after 100 plus years Ambedkar's life inspires millions in the world over. Participating in his birth anniversary celebrations here on Thursday, Basanth Kumar expressed happiness at participating in the celebrations in the newly carved district. He stressed on inspiring the modern youth by propagating the greatness of his life and the ideals he stood for. The value of education was demonstrated by the architect of the Indian constitution and the youth should take clue from his rich education wealth he possed by attaining 16 degrees.

MLA D Sridhar Reddy described the constitution authored by Dr Ambedkar as a shield to all sections of people.