GMC approves annual budget of `1,377.53 cr
Mayor K Manohar Naidu says priority will be accorded to development of roads and improving drinking water supply
Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu who chaired the council meeting, said that the approval of the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 will pave the way for development of Guntur city. He said that priority was accorded to development of roads and improving drinking water supply. Funds have also been allocated for development of parks.
He also pointed out that the GMC has taken up road-widening works. He said that the Budget proposals were made after taking suggestions from corporators, MLCs and MLAs and with an objective to ensure the development of Guntur city. MLC Lella Appi Reddy said that priority was given for development of roads to facilitate smooth flow of the traffic. He said the GMC will reconstruct the flyover bridge at Brodipet for which the government had already sanctioned funds and necessary permissions. MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, Deputy Mayor Sk Sajeela, Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri, Additional Commissioner Peddi Roja and GMC officials were present.