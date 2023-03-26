GMC approves annual budget of `1,377.53 cr

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) approved Annual Budget for the financial year 2023-24 with an outlay of Rs 1,377.53 crore at the council meeting here on Saturday. It is estimated that revenue of Rs 768.59 crore will be generated and the GMC will incur an expenditure of Rs 976.25 crore. Additional revenue of Rs 200 crore is expected from vacant land tax, dangerous and offensive trade licence fee, advertisement tax and water tax.





Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu who chaired the council meeting, said that the approval of the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 will pave the way for development of Guntur city. He said that priority was accorded to development of roads and improving drinking water supply. Funds have also been allocated for development of parks.





He also pointed out that the GMC has taken up road-widening works. He said that the Budget proposals were made after taking suggestions from corporators, MLCs and MLAs and with an objective to ensure the development of Guntur city. MLC Lella Appi Reddy said that priority was given for development of roads to facilitate smooth flow of the traffic. He said the GMC will reconstruct the flyover bridge at Brodipet for which the government had already sanctioned funds and necessary permissions. MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, Deputy Mayor Sk Sajeela, Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri, Additional Commissioner Peddi Roja and GMC officials were present.



